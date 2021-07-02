Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

