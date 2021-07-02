Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WTT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

