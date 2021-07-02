WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.