Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.27

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 266218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

