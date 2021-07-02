Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,783 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at $112,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Coty by 2.6% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COTY opened at $9.31 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

