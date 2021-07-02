Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

