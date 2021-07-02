Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edoc Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Edoc Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

