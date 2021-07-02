Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,597 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,994,000 after buying an additional 51,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,535,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 791,738 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $90,912,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,147,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.86. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

