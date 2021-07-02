Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 84,521 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,521 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

RPT opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

