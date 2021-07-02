Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0533 on Top Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $428,605.19 and approximately $89,606.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,041.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,037.18 or 0.06165575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01455936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.98 or 0.00399431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00156180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.62 or 0.00622312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.14 or 0.00424125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00342570 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

