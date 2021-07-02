Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Woolworths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Shares of WOLWF stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.