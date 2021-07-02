WOWswap Price Hits $5.06 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $39,990.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00015304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00126796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00167805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,991.56 or 0.99849636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002917 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

