WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 45,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$135.26. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$80.73 and a twelve month high of C$147.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.2700004 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

