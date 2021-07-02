XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Now Covered by Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

XOMA opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $377.43 million, a PE ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 0.96.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

