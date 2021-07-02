XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Increased to $56.30 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.30 to $56.30 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.
Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,834,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion and a PE ratio of -26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
