XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Increased to $56.30 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.30 to $56.30 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,834,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion and a PE ratio of -26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

