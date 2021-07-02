Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives $26.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Xperi by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

