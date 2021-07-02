XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,927 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

