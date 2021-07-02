YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $16,848.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00682383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.