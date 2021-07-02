Zacks: Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arko in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.