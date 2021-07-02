Zacks: Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will report $132.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.20 million to $136.30 million. Civeo posted sales of $114.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $554.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $539.90 million to $570.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $631.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,569 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $71,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,866 shares of company stock worth $268,440. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Civeo by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVEO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,826. The company has a market capitalization of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Civeo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $20.67.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

