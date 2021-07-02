Zacks: Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report sales of $12.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the highest is $13.31 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $8.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $58.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.34 million to $58.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.10 million, with estimates ranging from $73.35 million to $87.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The company had a trading volume of 106,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,632. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,940.65 and a beta of 0.64. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27.

In other news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,456 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

