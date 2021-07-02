Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report $145.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $147.40 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $603.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $610.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $645.55 million, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $657.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million.

SIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

