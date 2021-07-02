Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $112.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.30 million and the lowest is $112.40 million. Alteryx posted sales of $96.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $569.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $570.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $678.07 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,254. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,935 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

