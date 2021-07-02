Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 billion and the lowest is $5.92 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. 14,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

