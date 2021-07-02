Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chindata Group.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $224,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CD opened at $14.59 on Friday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -291.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.