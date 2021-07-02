Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 5,938,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,981,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

