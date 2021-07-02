Zacks: Brokerages Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. ADTRAN reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADTN. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.75 million, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in ADTRAN by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

