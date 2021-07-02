Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.22 EPS

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.29. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

ABCB traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 1,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,341. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

