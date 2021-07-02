Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWAY shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.