Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $27.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $27.30 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $25.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

