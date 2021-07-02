Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Mitek Systems also posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,937,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 473,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 8,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,802. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a PE ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

