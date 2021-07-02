Zacks: Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 94,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.56 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.