Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $226.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s backlog was $16.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, up $2.7 billion sequentially. This bodes well for its performance in the second quarter. However, higher input costs will hurt margins in the quarter. In 2021, results are expected to improve, aided by strong demand in China and pickup in global manufacturing activity. The Construction Industries segment is expected to gain on strength in residential construction and recovery in non-residential construction in the United States, and robust construction demand in Brazil. The Resource Industries segment wil likely benefit from improving commodity prices. Savings from its restructuring actions will also boost margins. Further, a robust liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings, and services and digital initiatives are expected to drive growth.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $216.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

