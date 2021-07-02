Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -514.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $2,469,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at $2,245,000. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

