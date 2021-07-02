Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Hold

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RANJY stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.18.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.