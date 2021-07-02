Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) to Hold

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Shares of STC opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

