Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

