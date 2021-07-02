Zacks Investment Research Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after acquiring an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,512,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 142,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

