Zacks Investment Research Lowers Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

NYSE MFGP opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $82,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

