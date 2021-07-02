Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 495 shares of company stock worth $40,066. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

