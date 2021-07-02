Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) to Buy

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $482.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

