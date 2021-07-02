Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BFIN opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $170.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.66. BankFinancial has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Debra Zukonik acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $580,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

