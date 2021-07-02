Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Buy

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $729.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.