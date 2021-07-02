Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.61 ($121.90).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €101.25 ($119.12) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €91.32.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

