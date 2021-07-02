ZENZO Tops 1-Day Volume of $673.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $673.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00053258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002481 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00240910 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036535 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

