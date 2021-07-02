Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.15. Zepp Health shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $725.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,662,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zepp Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

