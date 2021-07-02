Zymergen Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zymergen in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zymergen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million.

ZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $40.23 on Thursday. Zymergen has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

