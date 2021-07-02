Zynecoin Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $71,644.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00686862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00080292 BTC.

About Zynecoin

ZYN is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

