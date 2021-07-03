$0.01 EPS Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. American Public Education reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 76,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,151. The company has a market cap of $532.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

