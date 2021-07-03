$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 502,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. 669,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,708. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of -145.84 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

